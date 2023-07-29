PM to inaugurate 50 model mosques tomorrow

Fifty more model mosques and Islamic cultural centres across the country are ready for inauguration.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the mosques cum Islamic cultural centres tomorrow (Sunday), an official of Religious Affairs Ministry said today.

He said the Prime Minister will inaugurate the 50 model mosques in the fifth phase virtually at around 10am from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Aimed at reaching the true message of Islam to people and following the footsteps of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has come up with the idea of constructing 564 model mosques across the country.

The model mosques and Islamic cultural centres include separate places for ablution and namaj along with air-conditioned system.

Besides, there will be registration and training arrangements for Hajj pilgrims, Imam training centre, research centre and Islamic library, autism corner, ritual system before burial, car parking facility, hifzakhana, pre-primary education and Quran learning arrangement, conference room for Islamic cultural activities and Islamic dawat, Islamic books sale centre, boarding facility for local and foreign guests along with the mosques.