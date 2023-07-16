PM for improving quality education to maintain global standard

Bangladesh

BSS
16 July, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 01:35 pm

Related News

PM for improving quality education to maintain global standard

BSS
16 July, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 01:35 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (16 July) asked all concerned to work together to further improve quality education in matching global standards.

"The quality of education has improved a lot in the country. We want to keep pace with the world standard improving the quality of education further. It is our target and we have to work for attaining the goal," she said.

The premier made the remarks while addressing as the chief guest a national council of principals of the colleges affiliated with the National University and scholarship distribution ceremony-2023 at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) here.

Briefly describing her government's measures to ensure the overall development of education, she said they initiated every possible step to make generations worthy as they can cope with the ever-changing world in the age of science and technology.

"We have taken steps to make the education system multidimensional. We don't want to lag behind. We have to maintain a similar pace of global education as our children are meritorious," she said.

As part of the initiative of making education multidimensional, she said they have established universities in every district, four medical universities in four divisional headquarters, Islamic Arabic University, a digital university, an Aerospace and Aviation University and medical colleges alongside setting up science and technology universities.

The premier said her government has wanted to build the young generation as a skilled workforce to meet its ever-growing demand at home and abroad ahead of the fourth industrial revolution.

"We have set up 39 high-tech parks, computer incubation training centres to create scope of getting an education on nano-technology and artificial intelligence and others so that the generations after generations can make one step ahead," she said
 
Sheikh Hasina asked the principals and teachers to make the student worthy citizens of independent Bangladesh.

"Educate the youths in such a way as they can build themselves as worthy citizens of independent Bangladesh," she said.

She further said that today's generation will be the leaders of tomorrow's Bangladesh.

The premier asked the students to give more attention to studying and being patriotic and discharge duty for the welfare of the country and its people.

She reiterated her commitment to making the fortune of Bangladeshi people as envisioned by the Father of the Nation by giving everyone an improved and worthy life by making Bangladesh a Smart Sonar Bangla free from hunger, poverty and any sort of exploitation by 2041.

"It is my word that I will continue my work to change the fate of the people of Bangladesh till my last breath," she said.

The prime minister handed over scholarships to 10 insolvent meritorious and specially needed students.

A total of 12394 students - 11,285 insolvent meritorious and 1109 specially needed students - have got scholarships worth about Tk6,19,70,000.

At the same function, the prime minister also unveiled some development projects including an ICT master plan under the National University and put a signature on the list of the development schemes.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni spoke as the special guest at the programme with Vice-Chancellor of the National University Prof Dr Mashiur Rahman in the chair.

Two Principals, Abu Salek Mohammad Sourov from Selim Sonar Bangla College of Cumilla and Jubaida Ayesha Siddiqa of Rajshahi Government Women's College spoke on behalf of the principals at the function.

Two scholarship recipients expressed their views as well.

A video documentary on the activities of the National University was also screed.

Top News

PM Hasina / National University (NU) / scholarship / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

5h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

3h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

20h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

20h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country