PM orders stern action against those involved in communal attacks

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 05:42 pm

Related News

PM orders stern action against those involved in communal attacks

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 05:42 pm
File photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina/Courtesy
File photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina/Courtesy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan to take immediate steps to avert attacks on Hindus.

"PM has ordered for quick probe into the recent incidents of communal violence and bring the perpetrators to book," Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told media after a Cabinet meeting today.

"She also urged religious and political leaders to arrange discussions over such issues," the cabinet secretary added.

He further said, "If someone demeans the Holy Quran, we can protest and demand punishment. But carrying out subversive attacks is not acceptable and Islam does not support it either."

Earlier in day, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader assured the country's Hindu community that the prime minister and ruling Awami League are beside them always.

PM Hasina, AL are with you: Obaidul assures Hindus

On 13 October, tensions escalated across the country following an incident of alleged "demeaning of the Holy Quran'' at a Durga Puja mandap in Cumilla.

Following the incident, attacks were carried out on puja mandaps, temples, houses, and business establishments belonging to the Hindu community in different districts.

On 14 October, four people were reportedly killed and several others injured after clashes erupted in Chandpur.

Two more were killed and many others injured as mullahs carried out attacks on several temples in Noakhali's Chowmuhani after Jummah prayers on 15 October. 

On 16 October, communal clashes at Trunk Road area in Feni town resulted in injuries to more than 50 people, including Feni Model police station officer-in-charge and additional police superintendent.

Later on 17 October, more than 20 houses of Hindus were burned down by a mob in Rangpur's Pirganj following a rumour that a youth from the community posted a Facebook status hurting the religious sentiment of Muslims.

Top News

Sheikh Hasina / communal attacks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

1d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

1d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

2d | Videos
Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

Brand new car Assembled in Bangladesh

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

3
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

4
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

5
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

6
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers