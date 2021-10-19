PM orders stern action against those involved in communal attacks

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan to take immediate steps to avert attacks on Hindus.

"PM has ordered for quick probe into the recent incidents of communal violence and bring the perpetrators to book," Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told media after a Cabinet meeting today.

"She also urged religious and political leaders to arrange discussions over such issues," the cabinet secretary added.

He further said, "If someone demeans the Holy Quran, we can protest and demand punishment. But carrying out subversive attacks is not acceptable and Islam does not support it either."

Earlier in day, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader assured the country's Hindu community that the prime minister and ruling Awami League are beside them always.

On 13 October, tensions escalated across the country following an incident of alleged "demeaning of the Holy Quran'' at a Durga Puja mandap in Cumilla.

Following the incident, attacks were carried out on puja mandaps, temples, houses, and business establishments belonging to the Hindu community in different districts.

On 14 October, four people were reportedly killed and several others injured after clashes erupted in Chandpur.

Two more were killed and many others injured as mullahs carried out attacks on several temples in Noakhali's Chowmuhani after Jummah prayers on 15 October.

On 16 October, communal clashes at Trunk Road area in Feni town resulted in injuries to more than 50 people, including Feni Model police station officer-in-charge and additional police superintendent.

Later on 17 October, more than 20 houses of Hindus were burned down by a mob in Rangpur's Pirganj following a rumour that a youth from the community posted a Facebook status hurting the religious sentiment of Muslims.