PM Hasina, AL are with you: Obaidul assures Hindus

A portion of Awami League activists from district units attending the rally. Photo: Foisal Ahmed/TBS

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has assured the country's Hindu community that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and ruling Awami League are beside them always.

"Sheikh Hasina's government is a minority-friendly government. Awami League activists will remain on the streets till the forces against communal harmony are tackled," Obaidul Quader said at the beginning of a peace rally in front of the party central office at Bangabandhu Avenue today.

Awami league and its front organisations arranged countrywide rallies and peace processions protesting the incidents of communal violence that took place in some districts over the past few days.

Obaidul Quader also urged party leaders-activists to build resistance against communal forces.

He vowed that the ruling party will not take such acts of communal violence lightly. "None of the perpetrators will be spared. Awami League will fight it on the streets."

Photo: Foisal Ahmed/TBS

In the closing speech at the rally, Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash said communal harmony is being destroyed through conspiracy.

He blamed BNP and Jamat-e-Islami for damaging the cordial relations among the communities in Bangladesh.

"They (BNP-Jamat) don't believe in communal harmony," Parash added.

Starting from Bangabandhu Avenue, the peace procession ended at Central Shaheed Minar.

Earlier, Obaidul Quader announced the peace rally after an emergency meeting held at the Bangladesh Awami League President's office in Dhanmondi on Monday evening.

Photo: Foisal Ahmed/TBS

Under the programme, Awami League and its front organisations also organised peace rallies in all districts, metropolises and upazilas of the country.

Local leaders and activists of the party are set to visit the localities where incidents of communal violence took place.

Earlier on 13 October, tensions escalated across the country following an incident of alleged "demeaning of the Holy Quran'' at a Puja Mandap in Cumilla.

Photo: Foisal Ahmed/TBS

Following the incident, attacks were carried out on puja mandaps, temples, houses, and business establishments belonging to the Hindu community in different districts.

On 14 October, four people were reportedly killed and several others injured after clashes erupted in Chandpur, triggered by the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran in Cumilla.

Photo: Foisal Ahmed/TBS

On 15 October, two persons were killed and many were injured as mullahs carried out attacks on several temples in the Chowmuhani market area of Noakhali after Jummah prayers.

On 16 October, communal clashes at Trunk Road area in Feni town resulted in injuries to more than 50 people, including Feni Model police station officer-in-charge and additional police superintendent.

Photo: Foisal Ahmed/TBS

Later on 17 October, more than 20 houses of Hindus were burned down by a mob in Rangpur's Pirganj following a rumour that a youth from the community posted a Facebook status hurting the religious sentiment of Muslims.