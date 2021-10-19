PM Hasina, AL are with you: Obaidul assures Hindus

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 04:11 pm

Related News

PM Hasina, AL are with you: Obaidul assures Hindus

He also urges party men to build resistance against communal forces

TBS Report
19 October, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2021, 04:11 pm
A portion of Awami League activists from district units attending the rally. Photo: Foisal Ahmed/TBS
A portion of Awami League activists from district units attending the rally. Photo: Foisal Ahmed/TBS

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has assured the country's Hindu community that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and ruling Awami League are beside them always.

"Sheikh Hasina's government is a minority-friendly government. Awami League activists will remain on the streets till the forces against communal harmony are tackled," Obaidul Quader said at the beginning of a peace rally in front of the party central office at Bangabandhu Avenue today.

Awami league and its front organisations arranged countrywide rallies and peace processions protesting the incidents of communal violence that took place in some districts over the past few days.

Obaidul Quader also urged party leaders-activists to build resistance against communal forces.

He vowed that the ruling party will not take such acts of communal violence lightly. "None of the perpetrators will be spared. Awami League will fight it on the streets."

Photo: Foisal Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Foisal Ahmed/TBS

In the closing speech at the rally, Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash said communal harmony is being destroyed through conspiracy.

He blamed BNP and Jamat-e-Islami for damaging the cordial relations among the communities in Bangladesh.

"They (BNP-Jamat) don't believe in communal harmony," Parash added.

Starting from Bangabandhu Avenue, the peace procession ended at Central Shaheed Minar.

Earlier, Obaidul Quader announced the peace rally after an emergency meeting held at the Bangladesh Awami League President's office in Dhanmondi on Monday evening.

Photo: Foisal Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Foisal Ahmed/TBS

Under the programme, Awami League and its front organisations also organised peace rallies in all districts, metropolises and upazilas of the country.

Local leaders and activists of the party are set to visit the localities where incidents of communal violence took place.

Earlier on 13 October, tensions escalated across the country following an incident of alleged "demeaning of the Holy Quran'' at a Puja Mandap in Cumilla.

Photo: Foisal Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Foisal Ahmed/TBS

Following the incident, attacks were carried out on puja mandaps, temples, houses, and business establishments belonging to the Hindu community in different districts.

On 14 October, four people were reportedly killed and several others injured after clashes erupted in Chandpur, triggered by the alleged desecration of the Holy Quran in Cumilla.

Photo: Foisal Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Foisal Ahmed/TBS

On 15 October, two persons were killed and many were injured as mullahs carried out attacks on several temples in the Chowmuhani market area of Noakhali after Jummah prayers.

On 16 October, communal clashes at Trunk Road area in Feni town resulted in injuries to more than 50 people, including Feni Model police station officer-in-charge and additional police superintendent.

Photo: Foisal Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Foisal Ahmed/TBS

Later on 17 October, more than 20 houses of Hindus were burned down by a mob in Rangpur's Pirganj following a rumour that a youth from the community posted a Facebook status hurting the religious sentiment of Muslims.

Top News

Awami League / protest / Communal violence / Noakhali / Cumilla / Rangpur / Feni / Rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

1d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

1d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

2d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

3
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

4
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

5
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur

6
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers