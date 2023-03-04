PM Hasina holds meeting with former British PM Sir Tony Blair

Bangladesh

UNB
04 March, 2023, 11:35 am
04 March, 2023, 11:35 am

PM Hasina holds meeting with former British PM Sir Tony Blair

Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change and Former British Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair had a breakfast meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday morning at her official residence Ganabhaban.

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim, while briefing reporters, said that during the meeting the former British Prime Minister apprised Sheikh Hasina of the activities of his institute.

PM Hasina appreciated the Tony Blair Institute's mission to equip leaders and governments for the global future.

She recalled her various meeting with Tony Blair while he was the Prime Minister of Britain.

Blair arrived in Dhaka on a two-day visit on Friday evening (03 March, 2022).

Karim said that both reviewed Bangladesh-UK relations.

They also talked about sports, particularly cricket, as the England cricket team is touring Bangladesh right now.

Principal secretary M. Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin and British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson were present during the meeting.

