PM Hasina extends Eid greetings, reaffirms Awami League's commitment to public welfare

During the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations at her official residence Ganobhaban, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today reiterated the Awami League's enduring commitment to the welfare of the Bangladeshi people.

The Prime Minister exchanged Eid greetings with a diverse group of citizens, including party leaders, workers, judges, and foreign diplomats.

In her address, Sheikh Hasina expressed her gratitude towards Awami League leaders and activists, as well as civil and military officials, for adhering to her call to forego traditional iftar parties and instead distribute food among the underprivileged. "By following my directive to distribute iftar among the needy, you have all performed a truly sacred act," she commended.

The Prime Minister criticised certain individuals who boasted about attending numerous iftar gatherings.

She proudly stated, "Awami League comes to power to serve the people, not to take from them."

Sheikh Hasina lauded the efforts of Awami League and its affiliates for their role in making the Eid celebrations joyful and inclusive. "I extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to everyone who stood by the citizens and contributed to their happiness this Eid," she added.

Further, she acknowledged the efficient role played by law enforcement agencies in ensuring that the festivities were conducted smoothly, which significantly contributed to the public's enjoyment of the holiday.

In her heartfelt message, Sheikh Hasina also reached out to members of other religions, wishing them joy during the Eid festival and affirming her government's commitment to inclusivity.

Reflecting on the legacy of the Father of the Nation, she said, "He won independence for us to bring smiles to the faces of the distressed. With continued efforts, we aim to eradicate remaining poverty and ensure basic necessities for all â€" a promise we renew this Eid."

Looking forward, the Prime Minister expressed optimism for a peaceful and prosperous future for Bangladesh.

The Eid greetings session began at 10 am, starting with the general public and subsequently including high-profile officials and international diplomats. Sheikh Rehana, the Prime Minister's sister, and Obaidul Quader, General Secretary of the Awami League and Minister of Road Transport and Bridges, were also in attendance.