PM Hasina condoles death of Prof Enamul Haque

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of noted archaeologist, history and art expert and former director general of Bangladesh National Museum, Prof Dr Enamul Haque.

In a condolence message, Sheikh Hasina said, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, had profound love and respect for him.

He was the founding editor of literature magazine "Uttaran" while studying at Dhaka University.

During the Liberation War, the Swadhinata Padak and Ekushey Padak recipient visited London and New York and played an important role in convincing world leaders for the independence of Bangladesh.

His efforts in establishing the Bangladesh National Museum and introducing Rabindra and Nazrul Jayanti celebrations at the national level are highly commendable.

The Indian government has also awarded him the prestigious Padma Shri in 2020 for his special contribution to archaeology.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.