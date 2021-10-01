PM Hasina arrives in Finland on way back home

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reached Finland on Friday on her way back home from the USA.

A VVIP Chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying Sheikh Hasina and her entourage reached Helsinki, Finland at 09:00am (local time), PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.

He said that flight will depart the Helsinki airport for Dhaka after a two-hour stopover there.

Earlier, she left Washington for home wrapping up her two-week official tour to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The aircraft is scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:15 pm on Friday.

On September 17, the Prime Minister left Dhaka to attend the 76th UNGA. She reached New York on September 19 after a two-day stopover in Finland.

During her stay in New York from September 19 to 24, Sheikh Hasina addressed the UNGA general debate (September 24), attended high-level events and held bilateral talks with heads of governments, states and organisations.

She also planted a honey locust tree and unveiled a bench at the UN gardens dedicating these to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his birth centenary.

The PM went to Washington DC on September 25.

During her stay in Washington, Sheikh Hasina opened the newly constructed 'Bangladesh House' and planted a fringe tree on its premises.