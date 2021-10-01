PM Hasina arrives in Finland on way back home

Bangladesh

UNB
01 October, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2021, 02:16 pm

Related News

PM Hasina arrives in Finland on way back home

UNB
01 October, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 01 October, 2021, 02:16 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reached Finland on Friday on her way back home from the USA.

A VVIP Chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying Sheikh Hasina and her entourage reached Helsinki, Finland at 09:00am (local time), PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said.

He said that flight will depart the Helsinki airport for Dhaka after a two-hour stopover there.

Earlier, she left Washington for home wrapping up her two-week official tour to attend the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). 

The aircraft is scheduled to land at Hazrat  Shahjalal International Airport at 10:15 pm on Friday. 

On September 17, the Prime Minister left Dhaka to attend the 76th UNGA. She reached New York on September 19 after a two-day stopover in Finland. 

During her stay in New York from September 19 to 24, Sheikh Hasina addressed the UNGA general debate (September 24), attended high-level events and held bilateral talks with heads of governments, states and organisations. 

She also planted a honey locust tree and unveiled a bench at the UN gardens dedicating these to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his birth centenary.

The PM went to Washington DC on September 25. 

During her stay in Washington, Sheikh Hasina opened the newly constructed 'Bangladesh House' and planted a fringe tree on its premises.

 

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / PM / Finland

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

1d | Videos
Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

1d | Videos
A School where Flowers Bloom

A School where Flowers Bloom

1d | Videos
Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

5
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB eases foreign exchange endorsement for travel