Hasina leads countrymen oath to build noncommunal Sonar Bangla

On the victory day, Bangladeshis took an oath to make the country a noncommunal one.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina administered the oath to the nation to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Bangladesh's Independence Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The nationwide swearing-in programme began at 4:30pm from the Jatiya Sangsad South Plaza and ended at 4:50pm.

"Bangladesh gained its independence through a bloody liberation struggle against the exploitation and deprivation of the Pakistani rulers under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The Bengali nation has established its distinct ethnicity in the heart of the world. Today, on the golden jubilee of independence and the victory day of Mujiborsho, I swear in a bright voice that I will not let the blood of martyrs go in vain. I will love the country. I will use all my strength for the overall welfare of the people of the country. I will build a golden Bengal of advanced, prosperous and non-communal consciousness in the ideology of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib. May the Almighty help us," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina recited.

Fifty years ago, the country achieved victory through the nine-month War of Liberation against Pakistani occupation forces on this day in 1971.

Pakistani military conceded defeat to the allied forces and commanding officer of Pakistani forces general A A K Niazi surrendered arms with all members of his forces.

