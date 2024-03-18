President, PM greet Tigers on Sri Lanka ODI series win

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today extended heartiest congratulations to Bangladesh national cricket team for winning the three-match ODI series against visiting Sri Lanka.



In separate felicitation messages, the president and the premier greeted all the players, coach and officials of the national cricket team and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials concerned for defeating Sri Lanka.

They also expressed hope that the winning spree of the Bangladesh cricket team would continue in future.

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in the third One-Day International (ODI) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.