PM greets countrymen on Eid-Ul-Fitr

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PID
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted the countrymen on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

In a video message on the eve of the biggest religious festival of the Muslims, the premier said the Holy Eid-Ul-Fitr has come again after one month of fasting.

Sheikh Hasina said, "Eid-Ul-Fitr means happiness and joy, let us share the joy and happiness of Eid-Ul-Fitr among us all."

The Prime Minister urged all to devote themselves for the welfare of country and its people from their respective positions imbued with the glory of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

She ended the message saying: "Be well and be safe, Eid Mubarak."

The holy Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the country on Tuesday (3 May) as the moon of Shawwal month of 1443 Hijri was not sighted in the sky line of Bangladesh today.

"The moon of Shawwal month of 1443 Hijri was not sighted today in the skyline of the country. So, the holy Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Tuesday," Islamic Foundation (IF) Assistant Public Relations Officer Shayla Sharmin told BSS after the meeting of National Moon Sighting Committee.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan presided over the meeting at the office of IF at Baitul Mokarram National Mosque here this evening, she said.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated after a month of fasting.

