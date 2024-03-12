PM gifts Tk10 lakh savings certificate to Jannat, Cox's Bazar's child singing sensation

TBS Report
12 March, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 03:47 pm

Jannat receiving her saving certificate. Photo: TBS
Jannat receiving her saving certificate. Photo: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has gifted a Tk10 lakh savings certificate to a fourth grader Noor-e-Jannat, who came to national attention after her singing talents were covered by a TV channel during a recording in Cox's Bazar.  

Noor-e-Janaat, who earned her family's living through her songs, was handed over the certificate by Cox's Bazar Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shaheen Imran.

Noor-e-Jannat comes from a family of five with one sister, two brothers, and parents. 

Her father Muhammad Islam was a day labourer who became paralysed after an accident. 

Afterwards, Jannat became the main bread earner of the family.

The story of Jannat was aired on Jamuna TV on 25 January which later came to the attention of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shaheen Imran said after the news came to the notice of the Prime Minister, she instructed them to inquire into the matter. 

"Later, instructions were given from the Prime Minister's Office to take the necessary measures to issue a Tk10 lakh savings certificate (profit-based savings certificate every three months) in favour of Sanjida Akhtar, mother of Noor-e-Jannat," he added. 

Even though Jannat has been supporting her family, her passion for studies has not ended. 

She is currently studying in the fourth grade.

Earlier on the instructions of the District Commissioner of Cox's Bazar, financial assistance of  Tk30,000 and Noor's study materials were delivered to his family.

After receiving the gift from PM Noor-e-Jannat said, "Now I can continue studying and practising music. Everyone pray for me so that I can develop myself as a good artist and enhance the image of the country."

 

