Pilgrims can carry $1,200 sans Hajj expenses

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 May, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 06:27 pm

Pilgrims can carry $1,200 sans Hajj expenses

Pilgrims will be able to carry a maximum $1,200 or its equivalent to other foreign currencies, excluding their total Hajj expenses.

The Foreign Exchange Operation Department of Bangladesh Bank issued a circular  in this regard on Tuesday (2 May).

According to the circular, travel quota will not be applicable to Hajj pilgrims. In case pilgrims take foreign currencies, the prevailing rules will have to be followed properly.

Earlier, the government reduced the cost of hajj packages under both public and private managements by Tk11,725 as Saudi Arabia has reduced a service charge for the intending pilgrims worldwide.

Pilgrims who will perform hajj under the government management have to pay Tk6, 71,290 each to perform hajj this year after deduction of Tk11,725.

Besides, those who will go under private management have to pay Tk6, 60,893 each after deduction of the amount.

As per the agreement between Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia, a total of 1.27 lakh Bangladeshi nationals are allowed to perform hajj this year.

However, of the total 120,491 registered pilgrims, 15,000 will perform hajj under government management while 1.12 lakh will perform the holy ritual under private management.

