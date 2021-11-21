PHP Motor Fest begins in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 November, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 04:44 pm

Related News

PHP Motor Fest begins in Ctg

PHP cars first hit the market in mid-2017 with the launch of 2017 Proton Saga model

TBS Report
21 November, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2021, 04:44 pm
PHP Motor Fest begins in Ctg

A six-day automobile exhibition titled "PHP Motor Fest-2021" kicked off today in the port city Chattogram. 

The inauguration ceremony of the fest was held at PHP House in Agrabad area on Sunday afternoon.

Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, deputy minister for education, attended the programme as the chief guest.

Addressing the programme, Mohibul said Bangladesh's domestic motor industry is expanding, and the 'Proton' automobile is one of the best examples.

"PHP is a very good company at making cars with a fair price for all, which is a challenge in the automobile industry," he added.

PHP Group Chairman Sufi Mizanur Rahman chaired the programme. Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam and PHP Automobiles Chief Executive Akhtar Parvez, among others, spoke on the occasion. 

PHP, a Chattogram-based industrial giant, assembles Malaysian Proton cars in Bangladesh and has become famous among corporate organisations.

Proton Saga 2021, Proton persona, and Proton X-70 models are displayed at the fest. For spot booking, they offered a 10% discount and five years of guarantee.

PHP cars first hit the market in mid-2017 with the launch of the 2017 Proton Saga model.

The company has already successfully marketed six models of the Proton Band from Malaysia, such as Proton New Saga, Proton Saga MC, Proton Preve, Proton Persona, Proton Exora and Proton X-70 (Microbus).

Currently, PHP has showrooms in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet. It has plans to have exhibition halls in all major divisions and districts of the country in phases.

The PHP factory located in Sagarika of Chattogram has the capacity to manufacture 1,200 vehicles in a year. 

Top News

PHP Motor Fest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

22h | Videos
Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

Promodini Boat Life: Where the water gently rocks you to sleep

22h | Videos
Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

Why Modi rolled back farm laws?

22h | Videos
BRO, Know Your Emoji

BRO, Know Your Emoji

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

2
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

3
MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series
Sports

MEE protocol to be used for first time in Bangladesh-Pakistan series

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
Representational Image.
Education

Bangladesh improves in English proficiency, but still behind India, Pakistan

6
File photo of the damaged part of Tongi Bridge. Photo/TBS
Infrastructure

Tongi bridge repair to take one more week  