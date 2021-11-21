PHP Motor Fest begins in Ctg

A six-day automobile exhibition titled "PHP Motor Fest-2021" kicked off today in the port city Chattogram.

The inauguration ceremony of the fest was held at PHP House in Agrabad area on Sunday afternoon.

Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, deputy minister for education, attended the programme as the chief guest.

Addressing the programme, Mohibul said Bangladesh's domestic motor industry is expanding, and the 'Proton' automobile is one of the best examples.

"PHP is a very good company at making cars with a fair price for all, which is a challenge in the automobile industry," he added.

PHP Group Chairman Sufi Mizanur Rahman chaired the programme. Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam and PHP Automobiles Chief Executive Akhtar Parvez, among others, spoke on the occasion.

PHP, a Chattogram-based industrial giant, assembles Malaysian Proton cars in Bangladesh and has become famous among corporate organisations.

Proton Saga 2021, Proton persona, and Proton X-70 models are displayed at the fest. For spot booking, they offered a 10% discount and five years of guarantee.

PHP cars first hit the market in mid-2017 with the launch of the 2017 Proton Saga model.

The company has already successfully marketed six models of the Proton Band from Malaysia, such as Proton New Saga, Proton Saga MC, Proton Preve, Proton Persona, Proton Exora and Proton X-70 (Microbus).

Currently, PHP has showrooms in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet. It has plans to have exhibition halls in all major divisions and districts of the country in phases.

The PHP factory located in Sagarika of Chattogram has the capacity to manufacture 1,200 vehicles in a year.