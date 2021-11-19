PHP Motor Fest kicks off in Ctg Sunday

A six-day automobile exhibition titled "PHP Motor Fest-2021" will kick off in the port city Chattogram on Sunday next.

Sufi Mizanur Rahman, chairman of PHP Group, will preside over the programme at PHP house in the Agrabad area.

Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, deputy minister for education, will grace the occasion as the chief guest and Mahbubul Alam, president of Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will be present as the special guest, said a press release.

PHP, a Chattogram-based industrial giant, assembles Malaysian Proton cars in Bangladesh which have become popular among corporate organisations.

The organiser keeps some lucrative offers for customers who will book automobile at the fair, the release adds.

Proton Saga 2021 model, Proton Persona, and Proton X-70 will be displayed at the fest.