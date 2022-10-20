PHP launches Proton Persona at Ctg Motor Fest

PHP Automobiles Limited, a concern of the PHP Family, launched Proton Persona Signature 2022, a sedan car with advanced technology, in the opening day of the fifth Chattogram Motor Fest.

The three-day event at the GEC Convention Centre kicked off in the port city on Thursday.

The brand new proton car with a captivating drive with superb handling, unmatched comfort and improved safety is offered at discounted prices through spot booking in the fair.

Apart from the attractive price reduction, this brand new 1500 cc VVT engine sedan car comes with a five year or 150,000 km service warranty along with five free services.

Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Naufel was present at the Proton Persona launching programme as the chief guest, with Managing Director of PHP Automobiles Mohammad Aktar Parvez in the chair.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Director Manzur Alam was the special guest at the fair arranged by the PHP family.

Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury said, "We are very fortunate that cars are being manufactured in the country. The PHP family brings the latest technology vehicles to the market one by one. This time Proton Persona hits the market with interesting features."

Lauding the PHP family for assembling cars in the country, BCB director Manzur Alam said, "Through this, PHP Automobiles Limited is playing a major role in flourishing the car industry in Bangladesh. The industry will hopefully flourish further in the future."

Apart from PHP Proton brand cars, Haval Honda, PFS K and Chery brand SUVs are being displayed at the fair. The fair will continue till 22 October.

In the motor bikes category, apart from bikes from PHP Automobiles, brands such as Yamaha, Suzuki, and JME motors etc are participating in the fair.

Moreover, various financial institutions are also participating in the fair to inform the customers about the loan facilities.