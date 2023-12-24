Perform duty with honesty, devotion, utmost professionalism during election: BGB DG

Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Major General A K M Nazmul Hasan on Sunday urged every member of the BGB to carry out their responsibility assigned to them with honesty, devotion and utmost professionalism for completion the upcoming general elections in a free, fair and credible way.

The DG BGB came up with the directive during an exchange of views with BGB members during an inspection of BGB's Kurigram battalion headquarters in Kurigram district and responsible border areas on Sunday noon.

During the exchange of views, the DG of the BGB instructed the BGB members to work professionally in border security, prevention of drug and illegal arms smuggling, suppression of all types of border crimes including smuggling and development of bilateral relations.

He also called upon them to fulfill their responsibilities with integrity, devotion and utmost professionalism in maintaining internal law and order and security of people's lives and property during the upcoming 12th national election.

Later, the BGB DG visited Sonahat ICP under Kurigram Battalion and adjacent Sonahat BOP. During the visit at Sonahat ICP, the DG BGB exchanged greetings with senior Indian Border Security Force (BSF) officers, including frontier Guwahati IG, and members.

During the visit of the BGB DG, senior officials of BGB Headquarters, Rangpur Region commander, Rangpur Sector commander and Kurigram Battalion commander were present.