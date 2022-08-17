People suffer as AL rally brings Dhaka to a standstill 

Commuters in Dhaka had to face immense suffering today as the traffic came to a standstill due to a protest rally brought out by the Bangladesh Awami League.

Thousands of people flocked to the rally organised by the ruling Awami League Wednesday (17 August), in protest against country-wide series of bomb attacks during the BNP-Jamaat tenure on 17 August 2005.

Due to the programme, hundreds of buses were seen parked at the nearest places to the venue - Engineers Institution, Ramna.

Visiting the Ramna, Segunbagicha and Shahbagh areas of the city between 3pm and 6pm, most roads were seen blocked.

Photo: Collected

Hare road - which one always sees the least traffic jam in the city also witnessed a huge gridlock.

Suzon Mahmud, a Dhaka University student said he had to walk for around 45 minutes to reach Segunbagicha from the Nilkhet area as most of the roads were blocked.

Many patients from Birdem and BSMMU had to walk to cross the Shahbagh intersection and had to wait long hours to get a vehicle.

Muzahidul Islam, a private service job holder expressed his frustration over the "unending" traffic gridlock on Dhaka roads on Wednesday.

Photo: Collected

"I started from Mirpur Shah Ali Market at around 2:20, and I could reach my destination at Tikatuli in four hours at around 6:05pm. When you need four hours to reach a 13-km destination then you have left with nothing to do. Traffic jams, sound pollution and honking may kill your stamina for the day," he added.

On the "Traffic Alert" Facebook group, Dhaka resident Ishtiaq Ahmed wrote "Dhaka is dead for today. I have never seen such gridlocks throughout Dhaka city."

Another Dhaka dweller, Tarlin Perkey commented that she needed at least six hours to reach Kakrail from Uttara.

When asked, several traffic officials declined to make any comment about the blockade and road diversion.

An additional deputy commissioner of the traffic division seeking anonymity told TBS that they were asked to divert some routes of Ramna and also they had instructions from higher authority to allow the rallies and vehicles carrying the ruling party supporters.

On the other hand, admirers of Dhallywood Superstar Shakib Khan today thronged Dhaka airport to receive the actor who returned home from the USA after nine months.

This sudden gathering of a large number of people in the area resulted in traffic congestion on Uttara road, which is already prone to traffic mishaps due to multiple ongoing development projects.

Even traffic policemen were reluctant to evacuate the gathering disrupting traffic.

Shakhawat Hossain Sentu, assistant commissioner of Airport traffic zone, said, "At first we did not allow them to gather on road, then the followers of the actor took position on the footpath. The fans took to the street when the actor stopped his car in front of the traffic police box for a few minutes. But it was not sustained for long and people did not suffer much for it."

When asked, traffic sergeant Akkas Hossain said, "He [Shakib Khan] is a celebrity. Fans mad rush for him is a common thing."