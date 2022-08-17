AL holds protest rally against 2005 series bombing

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 07:05 pm

AL holds protest rally against 2005 series bombing

TBS Report
17 August, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2022, 07:05 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Awami League organised a nationwide protest rally against the series of bombings orchestrated during the BNP Jamaat coalition government regime on 17 August 2005. 

Dhaka Metropolitan North and South Awami League organised the rally in the capital Wednesday. 

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader, addressing the rally, said,  "BNP says Awami League has no ground under its feet. This is the mass of people. Has BNP ever seen this crowd? I don't think so." 

"What are you (BNP) going to play with? You got caught last time. You will get caught again," Quader added. 

He also rejected BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul's protest about the rising price of goods comparing the rates of 2006 with 2022. 

"In 2006, the budget was Tk69 thousand crore while the current government has a budget of over Tk6 lakh crore."

"The complaint party's job is to file complaints with foreigners," remarked the AL General Secretary.

