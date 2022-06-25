People all over the country celebrate Padma Bridge opening

The opening of the Padma Multipurpose Bridge is being celebrated all over the country as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the dream project today.

Celebratory programmes have been arranged in Barishal, Madaripur, Jhalokathi, Faridpur, Satkhira and Chattogram, Satkhira and Mongla.

Thousands of people gathered at different places in Barishal division to witness the inauguration of Padma Bridge on projectors. The inauguration programme of the Padma Bridge was screened on projectors all across Barishal city.

People started gathering in front of the big screens since early morning.

Photo: TBS

"Though I have a television set in my house, I have come here to enjoy the program with all. It is a celebration for us." said Moshiur, a city dweller of Amtola area of Barishal.

"It is like a festival. Most of our people have gone to the program venue at Bangla Bazar of Shibchar in Madaripur. We couldn't go there for our business," he added.

Photo: TBS

Masum Billah, a shopkeeper of Bairopasha Bazar in Jhalokathi Sadar, said: "Now we are enjoying the programme together to get a taste of the same celebrations."

In Faridpur, the opening ceremony was broadcasted live at the Sheikh Jamal Stadium with thousands in attendance. A rally organised by the district administration was held in the morning as part of the two-day celebrations.

People from all walks of life including government officials and students participated in the rally with colourful banners and festoons. A cultural programme will be held in the evening marking the Padma bridge inauguration.

Photo: TBS

Besides, recitation and art competitions will be held tomorrow in Faridpur over the Padma bridge opening.

In Satkhira, the district administration broadcasted the inauguration ceremony in Shaheed Abdur Razzak Park.

Photo: TBS

Many people also gathered at the local tea stalls to witness the historical moment together. The district administration has also brought out a procession marking the big day.

Chattogram had a festive atmosphere prevailing across the city since Saturday morning on the occasion of the inauguration of the Padma bridge.

A replica of the Padma Bridge has been set up in the Jamalkhan area in Chattogram. It was built at the initiative of the local ward councilor. Many people have flocked to see this replica.

Chattogram City Corporation and the city Awami League made arrangements to broadcast the inauguration ceremony of the bridge at various important corners of the city on the big screen.

Meanwhile in Mongla, a procession organised by the Mongla upazila administration was brought out at 10.30am Saturday (25 June) morning. The rally - participated by students, teachers, officials and employees of various government and non-government organizations – took a trip around the city.

Photo: TBS

Later, they enjoyed the live telecast of the inauguration ceremony on a large screen.

Earlier, thousands of people from the upazila traveled to the Padma Bridge inauguration spot at Kathalbari to witness the grand event in person.

A new era began for Bangladesh as PM Sheikh Hasina inaugurated Padma Bridge on Saturday (25 June) in a historic moment for the nation.

After inaugurating the bridge, the PM unveiled a plaque at the Mawa point commemorating the bridge. A special prayer was held at this time.

The Padma Bridge project has been implemented at a cost of Tk30,193.39 crore with almost 100% internal funding which is believed to bring a new world to the country's economy by connecting 21 southwestern districts through roads and railways with the capital.