People advised to avoid leaving house during day amid intense heatwave

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 April, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 09:11 pm

A Rajshahi division committee asked health officials of eight districts to advise people to avoid going outdoors during the day unless necessary to cope with the severe heatwave sweeping across the country.

The Rajshahi divisional development coordination committee gave the advice at a meeting chaired by Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner GSM Zafarullah on Tuesday (18 April).

They have also advised people to stay in a cool and shaded place, shower several times if necessary, and take plenty of fluids but avoid drinks like tea and coffee which can raise body heat.

The divisional commissioner requested the departments concerned to take measures in spreading the information among the public by distributing leaflets, also with regards to protecting animals, fish and crops in the intense heat.

Highlighting the issue of recent fires in different parts of the country, fire service officials, at the meeting, said fire can start from a small spark in this intense heatwave. For this reason, they advised the authorities of markets and growth centres to be cautious and on guard.

Heads of various government departments of Rajshahi Division and district administrators of eight districts of the division participated in the meeting.

