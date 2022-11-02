Pay holding tax online: Dhaka North mayor

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam on Wednesday urged the city dwellers to pay holding tax online.

"Pay your holding tax from home. We introduced an online payment system. Pay the bill online using NID number, e-mail address and mobile number," Atiqul Islam said today (2 November) at a view exchange meeting at Affan Model school playground.

He also said Dhaka North dwellers will no longer need to come to the DNCC office to pay the holding tax.

The mayor also said, "We are working to facilitate trade license payment through online system. You will get the trade license staying at home in future."

"We will allocate more money for the development of the wards from which we can collect more tax," he added.