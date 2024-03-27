Pahela Baishakh celebration must end by 6pm: Home Ministry

All events cantering Pahela Baishakh including those at Ramna Park, Suhrawardy Udyan, Dhaka University, Hatirjheel, and Rabindra Sarobar, must conclude by 6:00 pm.

The decision was taken at a meeting on law and order during celebration of Pahela Baishakh at a conference held at the Ministry of Home Affairs today (27 March).

Other decisions taken at the meeting include those who are attempting to spread misinformation about the celebration of Bangla New Year via social media platforms like Facebook will be brought under law.

Besides, fireworks and lanterns will remain prohibited to ensure public safety during the upcoming Pahela Baishakh, the first day of Bangla new year celebrations.

District administrations, district police, and event organisers will ensure security by coordinating arrangements for nationwide celebrations.

Special security measures will be taken at important locations such as Ramna Botomul, Ramna Park, Suhrawardy Udyan, Dhaka University, Hatirjheel, and Rabindra Sarobar. Law enforcement forces and intelligence agencies will be vigilant during these events.

The Bangla Academy will ensure necessary security measures during the Pahela Baisakh fair.

Personal security arrangements need to be in place alongside law enforcement agencies during the celebration programmes. Volunteers and law enforcement agencies will collaborate to ensure security, said the Home Ministry.

Special security arrangements will be made for diplomatic zones and establishments.

Fire service teams, including fire trucks and ambulances, will be present at significant points in Dhaka and throughout the country during celebrations. Medical teams will also be available, it said.

Mobile courts and law enforcement units will be deployed to prevent any incidents of harassment, vandalism, pickpocketing, or other undesirable activities during the celebrations.

Playing banned instruments like vuvuzela horn will be prohibited during the celebrations.

High-quality food will be served in prisons across the country during the New Year, and cultural events will be organised.

Measures will be taken to prevent drug abuse during the Bangla New Year celebrations.