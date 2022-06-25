Padma Bridge opening: Thousands join celebration, praise PM 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
25 June, 2022, 09:45 am
25 June, 2022, 10:40 am

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Thousands of people gathering at the Padma Bridge inauguration site praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for realising their dream and making the lives of public easier. 

They reportedly headed towards the Padma Bridge opening site on reserved buses and launches.

People gathered near the inauguration spot at Kathalbari were seen beaming with joy to witness the opening of Padma Bridge. Some of them even came there with family members to take part in the celebrations. 

One of the attendees from Khulna said the dream of millions has been realised. 

"I am very happy to be here. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has made our dream come true. We have come to see the bridge," he told TBS. 

Coming from Shariatpur, another participant said, while previous governments have embezzled people's money in the name of development projects, present government has made the progress in the right direction. 

"Padma Bridge is the proof that the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government is working for the betterment of public," he added. 

Another attendee coming from Shannashir Char by bus said the opening will change the fate of southern Bangladesh. 

"We came here at night before everyone else. We have seen all around the bridge. There is so much to see," she added. 

Meanwhile, diplomats, government officials, political leaders, and other invited guests have reached the Mawa site to attend the inauguration ceremony of Padma Bridge. 

Around 1000 guests have arrived at the main venue which has been designed in the shape of the Padma bridge. The venue can hold up to 3500 people. 

While expressing his reaction to the opening of the dream project, Information Minister Muhammad Hasan Mahmud said that today reminds him of enjoying Eid as he used to during his childhood. 

Awami League Presidium member Sheikh Selim expressed his joy and said the world will see a new Bangladesh.  He called upon Henry Kissinger to visit Bangladesh now to see how the nation is forwarding under the able leadership of PM Sheikh Hasina.

"Padma Bridge is the answer to the insult that was done to the nation by withdrawing funding for the project," said eminent cultural personality Asaduzzaman Noor MP.

Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam said the bridge will stand tall for many more periods.

"If the bridge is maintained properly it will sustain for 100 years. The bridge department will do their best, all should help them," he told TBS. 

Barrister Safayat Sultana Rume, one of the attendees said, "Though I am from Chattogram, we are very happy for the bridge. It is our pride." 

She urged all to join the inauguration programme to be a part of the history. 

Anwar Hossain, a manager at Jamuna Bank, attended the main event at Mawa. 

"We (Jamuna Bank) are so happy as we are part of the bridge. We have provided a Tk1200 crore loan to the Abdul Monem group who build the approach road, service roads 1, 2, 3 and toll plaza of the bridge. It's a great achievement for us." 

Theatre Artist Ahmed Gias said, "We feel so happy today. It seems like we have obtained a great victory." 

Barrister Arun Biswas said as a Bengali one should be happy with the completion of Padma Bridge irrespective of party and opinion. 

The two-decade journey of the Padma Bridge dream is set to become reality today as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the mega infrastructure. 

The Bridges Division has organised nationwide celebrations to commemorate the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, the country's largest infrastructure.

The Bridges Division had proposed to name the long-awaited bridge after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, however, the premier rejected the proposal.

The main event is being held at Mawa and Jajira, both sides of the Padma Bridge.

Bangladesh Awami League will arrange a public rally marking the opening of the bridge at Kathalbari under Shibchar upazila in Madaripur at 12pm today. Prime Minister will join and address the rally.

Madaripur deputy commissioner said they have taken all-out preparations as around 10 lakh people will join the rally.

The venue located on the bank of river Padma has been decorated with a symbolic makeshift Padma Bridge having 10 spans on 11 pillars.

The Padma Bridge project has been implemented at a cost of Tk30,193.39 crore with almost 100% internal funding.

Starting in 1999 with a pre-feasibility study, construction of the bridge, which has since generated numerous headlines, has had its share of delays and even courted controversy. 

The construction of the 6.15 kilometre bridge was supposed to start in 2015, but cancellation of foreign aid for it and an increasing depth of the river, among other complications, delayed the work.

