Padma Bridge is the answer to all conspiracies: Menon

Calling Padma Bridge a symbol of confidence, Bangladesh Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon said, "This achievement is the answer to all the conspiracies surrounding the Padma Bridge project."

"It is a wonder that on one hand there are floods happening in parts of the country while on the other hand people are celebrating the dream project," he said hoping the bridge will take the country to new heights.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Padma Bridge - the country's largest self-funded mega project - on Saturday morning.

The main event is being held at Mawa and Jajira, both sides of the Padma Bridge.

The project has been implemented at a cost of Tk30,193.39 crore with almost 100% internal funding.

Starting in 1999 with a pre-feasibility study, construction of the bridge, which has since generated numerous headlines, has had its share of delays and even courted controversy.

The construction of the 6.15-kilometre bridge was supposed to start in 2015, but the cancellation of foreign aid for it and an increasing depth of the river, among other complications, delayed the work.