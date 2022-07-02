Over Tk3.60 crore raised at Pagla mosque’s donation boxes in Kishoreganj

The eight charity boxes at Pagla Mosque in Kishoreganj received donations amounting to 3 crores 60 lakhs 27 thousand takas in the 110 days before they were reopened on Saturday (2 July).

The ancient mosque situated by the bank of Narasunda River in the Gaital neighbourhood of Kishoreganj's Sadar Upazila has been standing for over 250 years.

The boxes were reopened on Saturday at about 9:00 am in the presence of the district administration officials. Kishoreganj Deputy Commissioner Md. Shamim Alam informed journalists today.

After opening the vaults, the money was put into 16 sacks for counting. The counting of the money ended at 6:00 pm.

Foreign currencies and gold jewellery were also found in the vaults.

Earlier on 12 March, over TK 3.78 crore was raised after opening the donation box.

The Pagla Mosque is situated on four acres of land at the west end of the Kishoreganj district. Legendary tales are associated with the founding of this mosque.

Many devotees are drawn to the mosque from across the country, inspired by those tales and their personal beliefs. Their donations are deposited into those eight boxes.

Usually, the boxes are opened every three months in the presence of administrative officers and mosque administration committee members, who count and deposit the money into a bank.

Other offerings, such as poultry and domestic animals, are auctioned once a week.