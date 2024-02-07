Over 5 lakh posts remain vacant in public services: Minister

BSS
07 February, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 08:12 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain today said 5,03,333 posts remain vacant in the public services.

"Some 5,03,333 posts are remaining vacant in different ministries, divisions, departments and offices as per the statistics of government servant 2022 published from public administration", said the minister.

The minister said this while responding to a query raised by treasury bench lawmaker M Mamunur Rashid Kiron of Noakhali-3 during the question-answer session at the Jatiya Sangsad here with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Of the vacant posts, the appointment has already been provided to 358,237 posts in the 2019-23 tenure of the government.

Fulfilling the vacant posts in public services is a continuous process, said the minister, adding "Routine programme of recruitment for fulfilling the vacant posts as per the rules remains underway."

Manpower recruitment in the vacant posts in nine, ten and twelve grades is taking place through the Public Service Commission as per the demand of different departments and agencies under the ministries and divisions, he told the parliament.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already approved the recommendation which was published in November 2023 by the ministries and divisions as per rule 25 (1) of the rules of business 1996, for taking necessary steps to this end.

