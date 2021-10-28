Over 150 BNP men sued over Sirajganj clash

The clash took place in front of the BNP office during the Jubo Dal's founding anniversary celebrations.

Police have filed a case against more than 150 leaders and activists of BNP and Jubo Dal in connection with Wednesday's clash with police in Sirajganj district town.

The clash took place in front of the BNP office during the Jubo Dal's founding anniversary celebrations.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Shah Alam of Sadar police station filed the case at night mentioning 24 names and against 150 unidentified people.

Nazmul Hasan Talukder Rana, district BNP vice-president, Shamim Hossain and Rashedul Hasan Ranjan, deputy general secretaries, Abu Sayed Sweet, organising secretary, Abdul Jabbar Babu, district Jubo Dal president and Muraduzzaman, general secretary, were made accused in the case.

Sadar Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Golam Mostafa said, "The case was filed on charges of assaulting police officers – SI Saiful Islam and Constable Bazlul, vandalising police pickup van and obstructing the law enforcement officers."

A man named Rubel Sheikh who was detained from the spot during the clash has been shown arrested in the case. Efforts are underway to arrest the rest, said the SI.

