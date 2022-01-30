Outdated footbridges are of little use in crossing streets

Abdus Sobhan, aged over 70, cannot move unaccompanied around Dhaka city as it is really difficult for him to cross streets by climbing up the stairs of footbridges or by walking through moving vehicles in the absence of zebra crossings.

"I cannot climb up the stairs because my legs are weak. So, I took my son's hand and crossed the street through moving vehicles, risking our lives. It would have been easier to cross the road if there were zebra crossings and an effective signal system", said Sobhan, who waited 15 minutes to cross the street at the Science Laboratory intersection on Saturday.

In addition to elderly people like Abdus Sobhan, numerous others, like pregnant women and those who use wheelchairs and crutches, find it immensely difficult to cross streets in Dhaka by footbridges.

Most of the capital’s foot over-bridges have little use to commuters and are instead occupied by hawkers. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Experts have said foot over-bridges are not very useful structures and they often add to pedestrians' sufferings instead of alleviating them. Providing zebra crossings at intersections and managing traffic by an effective signal system is the best approach to facilitate people's movement.

They also said it is important to study how willing people are to use footbridges before investing money on them.

Transportation expert Professor Dr Md Shamsul Hoque told The Business Standard that footbridges can help people to cross the streets in some places, but currently, almost no country builds footbridges at intersections as they do not find them useful.

"These were made according to plans of the 1960s and 1970s, and people were forced to climb those bridges. Now people are more aware of using the roads and crosswalks properly," he added.

There are 85 foot over bridges in different places under the two city corporations in Dhaka. These bridges cost from Tk1 crore to Tk5 crore.

The stairs of footbridges in many areas are built on footpaths, narrowing the walking space there. Besides, hawkers, beggars, drug addicts and homeless people occupy the footbridges in several places, including New Market, Farmgate, Shyamoli, Mohakhali, Banani, Shahbagh, Mirpur-10, and Uttara. They are occupied throughout the day, rendering them almost unusable.

Shamsunnahar, who frequently shops at New Market, told TBS that, "The footbridge in the area looks like a small market full of peddlers and buyers. There is no point in making such a bridge. It would be better for everyone if there was a zebra crossing."

"Many officials of our city corporations travel abroad, but they do not learn anything by watching the systems for crossing roads there. A lack of planning and implementing a plan properly are our biggest problems," said Dr Md Shamsul Hoque, a professor at the Department of Civil Engineering in Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology.

"No footbridge will be required if traffic signals are implemented at intersections. Footbridges can be installed on the road between two intersections if needed, but escalators and lifts must be installed in them, keeping in mind the convenience of all types of people. Besides, the authorities have to maintain them properly," he added.

Maqsud Hashem, chief town planner of Dhaka North City Corporation, said he does not know much about the footbridges as the Traffic Engineering Circle looks over the matter and does not consult the DNCC regarding the issue.

Md Farhad, a supervising engineer at Dhaka North's Traffic Engineering Circle, told TBS that no new footbridges would be built at the intersections in the northern city.

"Construction of 36 new footbridges is underway, and they will be completed soon. For the convenience of pedestrians, 16 escalators will be installed on eight of those footbridges," he said.

He further said the city corporation is holding discussions with the Traffic Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police on implementing an effective signalling system at intersections similar to those in developed countries.

Dhaka North City Corporation currently has 52 footbridges, three of which have escalators.

Farid Ahmed, chief executive officer of Dhaka South City Corporation, told TBS that footbridges have been set up in different parts of the city according to people's demand.

"The new footbridges that we will build will have escalators. We have a plan to build footbridges with escalators in five-six places in the city," he said.

In addition, the DSCC too is working with the DMP's Traffic Division to provide zebra crossings by activating signal lights at intersections.

The southern City Corporation currently has 33 footbridges, none of which have escalators.

According to Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, 7,809 people were killed in 5,629 road accidents in 2021 across the country. In 54% of these cases, vehicles ran over pedestrians, killing 1,431 of them.