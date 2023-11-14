BNP locked their own office; no bar to opening it: DMP chief

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman speaks to media during his visit to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka on Tuesday (14 November). Photo; Zia Chowdhury

BNP themselves have locked their central office in Nayapaltan although there have been no restrictions on them entering the office, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman said today.

Speaking to the media during his visit to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Tuesday (14 November), Commissioner Rahman said, "If BNP comes to reopen their Nayapaltan office we wouldn't bar them from doing that."

Addressing the police presence at the BNP headquarters, he explained, "We've stationed police in front of the BNP headquarters for a month to ensure security. However, they are free to access their office at any time."

Clarifying the situation regarding the locked office, Habibur Rahman said, "The padlock on their Nayapaltan office was not placed by us but by BNP themselves. They've been notably absent from the office lately and they would know the reasons better."

BNP's Nayapaltan office remained locked since 28 October when the party held a rally in the capital, marred by violence. The rally - called to push home their demand of ensuring a polls' time government – took a violent turn soon after it began. Many vehicles were torched and two people were left dead, including a police constable. There was also an attack on the residence of the chief justice, aside from vandalism at a police hospital.

Midway into BNP's rally, party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir suspended the programme and declared a hartal the next day, alleging a police crackdown at their event. Fakhrul was arrested the next day over the attacks on police the day earlier, alongside hundreds of BNP activists.

The arrest was met by BNP's announcement of a three-day blockade, starting 31 October. Since then the party office remain locked with heavy police presence in the area.

Due to this, the Election Commission's letter for poll dialogues addressing BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, who is now in jail, could not be delivered. The messenger of the letter returned after waiting for two hours in front of the BNP office in Nayapaltan on 2 November.

When asked about the preparedness regarding the potential unrest surrounding the announcement of the national polls schedule, he said, "We have specific plans to address such issues. Our recent strategies and professionalism helped us manage the recent hartals and blockades effectively. The police force is well-prepared to handle any forthcoming situations."

Urging cooperation from all sectors to prevent arson attacks, he said, "Civil society and mass people, committed to progress and development, stand united against further chaos and arson. Everyone must join hands to eliminate vandalism and maintain stability for ongoing development."

According to the official, "We have caught 13 people red-handed while torching buses and other vehicles, and a total of 19 have been arrested so far in connection with arson attacks in the capital."

"We are determined to track down all culprits no matter where they hide," he warned.

Further explaining the security measures, the DMP chief noted that law enforcers are on the streets 24/7 to maintain public safety and security.

"Those perpetrating arson have altered their tactics. They now set buses on fire in a clandestine approach. We have already instructed policemen and transport staff to take photos of passengers at every stop, aiding in identifying and apprehending the perpetrators."