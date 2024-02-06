84% of people in Dhaka deprived of sports facilities: Study

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 February, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 05:05 pm

Related News

84% of people in Dhaka deprived of sports facilities: Study

Less than 5% of the city's population benefits from having access to a playground, experts said.

TBS Report
06 February, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 05:05 pm
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam/TBS

A study by the Bangladesh Institute of Planners has revealed that 84% of people in the capital city of Dhaka are deprived of sports facilities.

Less than 5% of the city's population benefits from having access to a playground, experts revealed in a discussion titled 'Planning and Management of Playgrounds in Urban Areas of the Country: Challenges and Actions,' organised by the Institute for Planning and Development (IPD) and Work for a Better Bangladesh Trust at the National Press Club today.

President of Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP) and Director of IPD Dr Adil Muhammed Khan presented the keynote of the study.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to the World Health Organization, there should be a minimum of 9 square meters of open space for one resident, said Dr Adil.

Highlighting the research findings, he mentioned that there are only 42 fields in 129 wards under the two city corporations of Dhaka city.

"Although there are playgrounds in several wards, not all the grounds are open to the public. Some fields are occupied by private clubs, and some fields are closed in the name of development and fairs," Adil added.

The study also finds that most of the few fields in the capital are in developed areas. Marginal areas such as Kamrangirchar, Aftabnagar, Jurain, and Doniya do not have playgrounds.

He emphasised on formulating a policy to overcome this situation, through which it will be possible to plan and manage the field-park.

"Schools also do not have playgrounds. Not only Dhaka, there is a shortage of fields in various district and divisional cities outside Dhaka. As a result, the prevalence of juvenile gangs and drugs is increasing," the IPD director said.

Top News

playground / Dhaka city

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are three major ‘copybook publishers’ involved in the copying and publishing business in Nilkhet. These include Tajin Boi Ghar and Molly Prakashani. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Inside the murky world of Nilkhet's copybook business

6h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'We need to fortify our border'

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘Myanmar war spillover may turn into a national security threat for Bangladesh’

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The best 3 chairs for gaming comfort

18h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why PCB is indebted to BCCSL?

Why PCB is indebted to BCCSL?

17m | Videos
Pitha Fest at Chittagong University

Pitha Fest at Chittagong University

3h | Videos
More than hundred BGP Member entered in Bangladesh

More than hundred BGP Member entered in Bangladesh

4h | Videos
2 out of every 5 babies are born by cesarean delivery

2 out of every 5 babies are born by cesarean delivery

6h | Videos