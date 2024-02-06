84% of people in Dhaka deprived of sports facilities: Study

A study by the Bangladesh Institute of Planners has revealed that 84% of people in the capital city of Dhaka are deprived of sports facilities.

Less than 5% of the city's population benefits from having access to a playground, experts revealed in a discussion titled 'Planning and Management of Playgrounds in Urban Areas of the Country: Challenges and Actions,' organised by the Institute for Planning and Development (IPD) and Work for a Better Bangladesh Trust at the National Press Club today.

President of Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP) and Director of IPD Dr Adil Muhammed Khan presented the keynote of the study.

According to the World Health Organization, there should be a minimum of 9 square meters of open space for one resident, said Dr Adil.

Highlighting the research findings, he mentioned that there are only 42 fields in 129 wards under the two city corporations of Dhaka city.

"Although there are playgrounds in several wards, not all the grounds are open to the public. Some fields are occupied by private clubs, and some fields are closed in the name of development and fairs," Adil added.

The study also finds that most of the few fields in the capital are in developed areas. Marginal areas such as Kamrangirchar, Aftabnagar, Jurain, and Doniya do not have playgrounds.

He emphasised on formulating a policy to overcome this situation, through which it will be possible to plan and manage the field-park.

"Schools also do not have playgrounds. Not only Dhaka, there is a shortage of fields in various district and divisional cities outside Dhaka. As a result, the prevalence of juvenile gangs and drugs is increasing," the IPD director said.