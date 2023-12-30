Our concern is manpower export, not remittance collection: Expat minister

Ministers sitting at the inauguration ceremony of the National Probashi Divas at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center on Saturday (30 December).

The role of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment is to facilitate people's migration abroad, the responsibility of bringing remittance falls under Bangladesh Bank or the Ministry of Finance, said the expat minister Imran Ahmad.

"We should not blame the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment for the decrease in remittances. Our job is to send people abroad. The responsibility for bringing in remittances lies with the Ministry of Finance or Bangladesh Bank," he said speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the National Expatriates' Day at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center on Saturday (30 December).

"We are doing our work. I hope if they do their work, remittances will increase," he added pointing fingers towards foreign ministry and cenbank.

The minister is hopeful that the number of workers that went abroad this year will exceed in the next year.

"Last year, 11 million people went abroad. Considering the current situation this year, we estimate it will surpass 12 million. I believe the upcoming year will also set a new record," said Imran Ahmed.

The minister said, "We need to focus on expert workers. We are providing training. We need skilled individuals to train others. Some progress has been made in this regard, but there are a lot of areas to cover."

"We must pay extra attention to the training centres. If there's no coordination between the training provided by recruiting agencies and government training, this problem will persist. If we have skilled workers, all the countries will open their doors for us," said the minister.

Minister Imran highlighted that there is no shortage of new job markets, and there is demand for Bangladeshi workers.

"The celebration of a dedicated day was an initiative of the Foreign Minister. Our ministry has implemented it," Minister Imran said regarding the observance of Probashi Divas.

"Those residing abroad now have to go through embassies; apart from embassies, there is no other place for them. Because of the support from the people working in these embassies, our workers are being able to work abroad. Some allegations do surface occasionally, but those will fade away with time. We are working on to find solutions," he added.

Imran Ahmed recalls the contributions of the expatriates.

He said, "Because of the efforts of expatriate workers residing abroad, the country is economically thriving today. We need to repeatedly remember this matter and give them the due credit."