Opposition lawmakers call for punishment of BM depot owner for irregularities

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 09:18 pm

Related News

Opposition lawmakers call for punishment of BM depot owner for irregularities

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 09:18 pm
Bangladesh National Parliament. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh National Parliament. Photo: Collected

A section of the opposition lawmakers demanded punitive action against the BM container depot owner for storing chemicals like hydrogen peroxide without proper infrastructure and for not informing the fire service people regarding the chemicals which caused the explosions.  

BNP lawmaker Barrister Rumeen Farhana made the demand while participating in the point-of-order at the parliament session on Monday.   

Terming the Sitakunda inferno as killing and not an accident, she said that the explosives department was unaware of the flammable chemicals stored at the depot. Preservation of this type of chemical requires a special type of infrastructure which was absent there.  

Rumeen further alleged that so many lives are lost due to the sheer negligence of the depot owner as he has constructed the depot without approval and stored chemicals without legal permission. The container depot authorities even did not inform the firefighters who went there for dousing the fire regarding the stored chemicals.  

"The owner had the power to commit all these irregularities as the managing director of the company Mujibur Rahman is the treasurer of Chattogram metropolitan (South) Awami League. He did not feel any necessity to abide by the rules being in such a position," she said.

Jatiya Party lawmaker Abu Hossain Babla said that the government must investigate the incident to find out whether it was an accident or an act of sabotage although no probe ever sees the light.  

He questioned the relevant government department as to how chemicals could be stored at a depot in a populated area. He also asked why modern fire fighting equipment could not be procured despite a budget outlay of Tk6 lakh crore placed by the government.  

Top News

BM Container Depot Fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Collected

Use the Smart Selfie 360° Camera Mount for a hands-free filming experience

6h | Brands
Ali Ahmed Khan. Illustration: TBS

‘I don’t think private depots properly comply with the fire safety guidelines’ 

8h | Panorama
Photos : Courtesy

Bitsy: Toys to spark your child’s inner creativity

8h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Vitamix E310: The expert blender for your kitchen

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

10h | Videos
Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

10h | Videos
Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

1d | Videos
McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

4
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata