BM Container Depot resumes operation partially 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 04:54 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

BM Container Depot has resumed its operation partially with the handling of empty containers after a closure of two and a half years prompted by a devastating explosion that left 51 people dead. 

Chattogram Customs House issued the approval on 22 August subject to two conditions which have to be met by the next 15 days, Deputy Commissioner Nur Uddin Milon told The Business Standard.

The depot authorities have to obtain clearance certificates from the Department of Environment, the Fire Service and Civil Defence, and the Department of Explosives. 

"Also, they have to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with any nearby fire extinguishing offices or firefighting stations," said Nur Uddin.

"The depot authorities have also applied to the commissioner of Chattogram Customs House seeking approval for resuming export-import activities," he added.

On 4 June, a massive explosion originating from stored hydrogen-per-oxide took the lives of 51 people and injured over 200.  Some 154 export-bound containers and two imported containers were damaged in the explosion. 

Chattogram Customs House halted operations of the depot the very next day of the accident.

