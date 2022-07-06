Sitakunda blast: More human remains found in destroyed shed after 32 days

Police have recovered more human remains from a collapsed shed 32 days after the fire and explosion at the BM container depot in Sitakunda of Chattogram.

The remains were recovered while clearing a shed destroyed in the blast on Wednesday (6 July) afternoon.

"Workers found a skull and some bones while working in a shed damaged in the fire. At that time they informed the matter to the police. Police later recovered them and sent them to Chittagong Medical College Hospital morgue," said Sitakunda Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abul Kalam Azad.

Some more remains were found in that exact shed earlier on Monday.

At least 50 people, including firefighters, were killed and more than 200 were injured in the depot fire and subsequent explosions on 4 June.