Shipping agents demand resuming activities of BM Container Depot

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 June, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 04:13 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association (BSAA) has requested to resume the activities of BM Container Depot which was damaged in the recent Sitakunda fire incident.

The request was made in a letter from BSAA Chairman Syed Mohammad Arif sent to the Chittagong Port Authority and Chattogram customs commissioner on Sunday (26 June).

Meanwhile, Mohammad Fakhrul Alam, commissioner of Chattogram Customs House, told TBS on Thursday (23 June), "There is no impediment to the release of import-export goods stuck in the depot due to the accident. Many are already contacting us to get their products released."

In the letter submitted by the BSAA chairman it was said, "It is necessary to take this decision urgently considering the country's foreign trade and supply of raw materials or imported cargo of industries and consumable goods upon compliance of all legal steps".

The letter mentioned that Main-line Operator (MLO) Agents will have to settle the dispute with their respective foreign principals and other related parties regarding the damaged containers, and take action based on the decision of those concerned.

BSAA placed a three-point demand which includes the export of intact containers with export cargo and delivery of raw materials or imported cargo and consumable items of import containers to the importers.

Empty containers are to be used for import-export trade, urged the shipping agents.  

They also requested for an appraisement to MLO agents upon fixation of loss by the concerned authorities of completely or partly damaged containers.

BM Container Depot Fire / Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) / Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association (BSAA)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

