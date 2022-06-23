No bar to releasing export-import goods intact at BM Depot

Businesses can get their export-import products – around 800 twenty-foot containers, still intact – released at the BM Container Depot, which was damaged in a recent deadly fire and explosions at Sitakunda in Chattogram, customs authorities have said.

"There is no impediment to the release of import-export goods stuck in the depot due to the accident. Many are already contacting us to get their products released," Mohammad Fakhrul Alam, commissioner of Chattogram Customs House, told The Business Standard on Thursday.

"However, regular storage and processing of import-export products at the off dock of BM Depot will remain closed until further notice," he added.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, additional divisional commissioner (Development) and convener of an inquiry committee formed by the Chattogram divisional commissioner to investigate the incident, told TBS, "The investigative agencies have collected the necessary documents and samples. Now the goods can be released from the depot."

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the country's import-export stakeholders have welcomed the announcement of the customs authorities and investigators.

Quoting the Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association (BAFFA), BGMEA Vice-President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury told TBS that 800 twenty-foot export-import goods were found intact after an inspection of the containers damaged in the devastating fire which broke out on 5 June at the BM Container Depot.

"It is important to arrange for the quick shipment of products that are intact because if these containers are not shipped, the export sector will suffer. Now it is necessary to take the products from BM Depot to another yard and ship them from there as soon as possible," he added.

The BGMEA leader said it needs to be done in the interest of the state, in the interest of the economy of the country.

BM Depot will be rebuilt

Major General (retd) Shamsul Haider Siddiqui, general manager of Smart Group, which is in charge of BM Depot, told TBS, "The customs and port authorities did not allow our operational activities. However, we are starting the work of cleaning up the depot from Friday. Plans are afoot to rebuild the depot. For this, the preliminary work of making a new design has been completed. We have sent a letter to 10 agencies to share the update."

About the import-export products stranded at the off dock, he said, "Businesspeople in the import and export sector have told us that the production of many companies is being disrupted due to non-availability of imported raw materials. Again, the period of shipping of export products of the garment sector is going by. So as soon as we get customs clearance, we will arrange for the release of the containers."

Additional Divisional Commissioner Mohammad Mizanur Rahman said, "The depot authorities can carry out their internal renovation work if they want; there is no obstacle in this."

According to the BGMEA, 141 garment exporters had goods worth $47.44 million at the BM Container Depot before the accident.

These garments were supposed to go to the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, China, Australia, Germany, Sweden, New Zealand, the Netherlands and Denmark.

BGMEA's Rakibul Alam Chowdhury said, "The Sweden-based world-renowned brand H&M is the buyer of most of the burned products."

"Besides, products bought by Target, Walmart, Top Grade, Gaston, Philips Van Heusen, PVH, MBH, Chapter One Sports Wear, C&A Buying, New Frontier, Rochi Traders Inc and BASS also caught fire," he added.

Kamruzzaman Kamal, director (Marketing) of Pran-RFL Group told TBS, "Before the accident, the company sent 2,19,204 cartons of goods worth $35,11,734 to BM Depot for export to different countries. It is unknown at this time how much of the products is yet intact."