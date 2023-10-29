One burned to death, another injured as four buses set ablaze across Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 October, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 01:01 pm

They were sleeping inside the bus when it was set on fire around 3am

A bus of Shikor Paribahan was torched at the southern gate of Baitul Mukarram around 9am on Sunday (29 October) morning. Photo: Shariful Islam
Nayem, a 22 year old bus helper, was sleeping in a bus of Wasim Paribahan route in the capital's Demra area when arsonists set the bus on fire at 3am. 

The perpetrators escaped unidentified.

His colleague, Robiul, 25, was also on the bus. 

As the blaze began to engulf the vehicle, Robiul made his escape with burns covering a an estimated 17% of his body

Nayem, however, was not so lucky. 

When the fire was finally doused his body was discovered within the bus.

His body has been sent to the Mitford Hospital morgue. 

Robiul is currently undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, Jahirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Demra Police Station, said. 

As of filing this report at 11:30am, firemen have already put out fires in three other buses in Baitul Mukarram, Mohammadpur and Bangshal. 

A bus of Shikor Paribahan was torched at the southern gate of Baitul Mukarram, the venue for AL's yesterday peace rally, around 9am today morning. 

The fire was doused after two units of firemen rushed to the spot, Fire Service and Civil Defence control room said. 

In Bangshal's Tatibazar Mor, miscreants set fire to another bus of Bihanga Paribahan with passengers inside at 10:28am.

The passengers had disembarked before the fire spread.

Two units of firefighters from Sadarghat fire station rushed to the spot and brought the fire down.

No casualties have been reported in the three other incidents.
 

