Oman suspends issuing all types of visas to Bangladeshi citizens

Oman has suspended issuing all types of new visas to Bangladeshi citizens effective Tuesday (31 October 2023).

The Royal Oman Police, within its review of the policies for obtaining some types of visas, also announced the suspension of the conversion of all types of tourist and visit visas to work visas for all nationalities coming to the Sultanate of Oman, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

The decision will remain active until further notice, it said.