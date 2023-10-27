Squadron Leader (retd) Badrul Alam passes away

Obituary

TBS Report
27 October, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 10:18 pm

Squadron Leader (retd) Badrul Alam, Bir Uttam, a valiant freedom fighter, passed away on Friday. He was 75.

The courageous pilot, known for his pivotal role in Operation Kilo Flight, breathed his last at 1:30pm at Dhaka Combined Military Hospital, says an ISPR press release.

Squadron Leader Badrul Alam will be laid to rest with full state honours. The namaz-e-janaza will take place at 10:30am on Saturday at the parade ground of Bangladesh Air Force base Bashar.

He will be accorded a guard of honour as a mark of tribute to his dedicated service and sacrifice.

Fearless and determined, the devoted son of the nation accelerated the triumph of the Liberation War by directly engaging in aerial combat as a pilot of Operation Kilo Flight.

This operation played a pivotal role in shifting the course of Bangladesh's Liberation War.

Badrul Alam stands as a courageous freedom fighter, having been honoured with the Bir Uttam award, by the government of Bangladesh. Furthermore, in recognition of his invaluable contributions to the development of the fledgling Air Force in an independent Bangladesh, he was also bestowed with Shadhinata Padak in 2016.

He left behind a grieving family – his wife, a son, a daughter – and a multitude of well-wishers to mourn his loss.

