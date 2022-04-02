Sara Zaker’s mother Alia Amin passes away 

Alia Amin, mother of actor Sara Zaker and a former teacher of Viqarunnisa Noon School, has passed away.

She breathed her last at the age of 89 on Friday (1 April) at United Hospital due to multiple old age complications.

Mother of a freedom fighter, Alia Amin lost her eldest son Alauddin Md Zaheen during the Liberation War of 1971.

She leaves behind a legion of devoted students, as well as a loving family of two daughters, Sara and Sajeda Amin and a son, Zahiruddin Alim, her sister and a host of nephews, nieces, friends and well-wishers.