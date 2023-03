The Senior Vice Chairman of Northern University Bangladesh Trust (NUBT) Md Anser Ali has died.

He breathed his last on Saturday (3 March), reads a press release.

The first funeral of the deceased will be held at Gulshan Azad Mosque after the Esha prayers today.

He was the father of the NUBT Chairman Professor Dr Abu Yousuf Md. Abdullah.

The 86-year-old is survived by a daughter, grandchildren, along with numerous admirers.