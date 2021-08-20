Hefazat Ameer Junaid Babunagari laid to rest 

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Ameer Junaid Babunagari has been laid to rest at Jamia Graveyard at Hathazari Madrasa in Chattogram at 11:40pm.

His uncle Mohibullah Babunagari led the namaz-e-janaza.

Around 70,000-80,000 people joined the namaz-e-janaza of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Chief Junaid Babunagari held at 11.00 pm Thursday at Hathazari madrasa.

He was buried beside Allama Shah Ahmed Shafi, founder and former Ameer of Hefazat.

Junaid Babubagari passed away on Thursday at 67.

He breathed his last at CSCR Hospital in the port city.

Thousands of people including his students, followers and Hefazat activists joined at his funeral at Hathazari madrasa field.

Afrazul Haque Tutul, adfitional SP of Chattogram told " Around 70,000-80,000 people have joined in the prayer"

While Hefazat secretary general Nurul Islam Jihadi told hundreds of thousands of people joined in the namaj-e-janaza.

Hefazat spokesperson Meer Idris said his death is irreparable loss to Hefazat leadership and for the Hathazari Madrasa.

Babunagari fell seriously sick on Thursday morning. He was taken to the hospital around 11am after his physical condition deteriorated.

He was suffering from various old-age complications including diabetes.

He received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on 8 August.

