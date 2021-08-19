Hefazat Ameer Junaid Babunagari passes away

Obituary

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 01:25 pm

Related News

Hefazat Ameer Junaid Babunagari passes away

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 01:25 pm
Hefazat Ameer Junaid Babunagari passes away

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Ameer Junaid Babunagari has passed away today. He was 66.

He breathed his last at CFCR Hospital in the port city.

Hefazat spokesperson Munir Ahmed confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Babunagari fell seriously sick on Wednesday evening. He was taken to the hospital around 11am after his physical condition deteriorated.

He was suffering from various old-age complications including diabetes.

He received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on 8 August.

Bangladesh / Top News

Babunagari / Hefajat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

Afghanistan under Taliban regime: Time for China to step in?

17h | Videos
Soul of Abode

Soul of Abode

17h | Videos
Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

Taliban Conference: Commitments or tactic?

17h | Videos
Story of America's wars

Story of America's wars

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

4
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

5
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

6
Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes
Economy

Evaly wants tripartite agreement to end suppliers’ woes