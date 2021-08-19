Hefazat Ameer Junaid Babunagari passes away

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh Ameer Junaid Babunagari has passed away today. He was 66.

He breathed his last at CFCR Hospital in the port city.

Hefazat spokesperson Munir Ahmed confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Babunagari fell seriously sick on Wednesday evening. He was taken to the hospital around 11am after his physical condition deteriorated.

He was suffering from various old-age complications including diabetes.

He received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on 8 August.