Mohibbullah Babubagari becomes acting Ameer of Hefazat

Muhibbullah Babunagari was made Acting Ameer of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh after Junaid Babunagari died on Thursday.

Mohibbullah who is also maternal uncle of Junaied Babunagari, was advisor of Hefazat-e-Islam.

Hefazat general secretary Nurul Islam Jihadi made the declaration this evening before the funeral prayer of Junaied Babunagari.

Earlier, Junaid Babunagari breathed his last at CSCR Hospital in the port city.

Babunagari fell seriously sick on Wednesday evening. He was taken to the hospital around 11am after his physical condition deteriorated.

He was suffering from various old-age complications including diabetes.