Release all detained Hefazat men: Babunagari

Allama Junaid Babunagari, chief of Hefazat-e-Islam on Sunday demanded unconditional release of their leaders and activists, including top Ulama-e-Kerams who were arrested in recent months.

Babunagari, also director of Education of Hathazari Madrasa, in a media statement said it is a matter of sorrow that Ulama-e-Kerams are now behind the bars without committing any crime.

"Many Ulamas were arrested who are aged and physically weak while many of them have fell sick due to harsh conditions in jail.", he said.

The Hefazat chief sought immediate and unconditional release of all the arrested leaders and activists considering their sufferings.



He also demanded reopening the Qawmi madrasas and immediate release of his personal servant, Enamul Hasan.