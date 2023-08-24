Now Ctg Customs sues Marshal Agrovet for licence forgery in importing Bti

The Chattogram Customs House has filed a case against Marshal Agrovet Chemical Industries Ltd on allegations of providing a forged licence of the Department of Agricultural Extension in importing Bacillus Thuringiensis Israelensis, or BTI, for aedes larvae elimination in Dhaka North.

This comes three days after three officials of Marshal Agrovet were sued by Dhaka North on charges of fraudulence in the larvicide import.

On Wednesday, Md Baki Billah, assistant revenue officer (ARO) at the Chattogram Customs House, filed the case at the Bandar police station, naming Marshal Agrovet Executive Director Nasiruddin Ahmed, Managing Director M Alauddin, C&F agent Tivoli enterprise's proprietor Biswanath Karmakar and staffers Md Zakir Hossain and Shahidul Islam and unnamed directors of Agrovet.

Marshal Agrovet Executive Director Nasiruddin Ahmed has been named the prime accused.

According to the case dossier, Chattogram Customs House has found evidence that Marshal Agrovet submitted fake documents, including a forged licence of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), for importing Bti.

"We have filed the case after being confirmed by the Department of Agricultural Extension about the forgery," said Badruzzaman Munshi, spokesperson and deputy commissioner of the Chattogram Customs House.

Action will be taken against the accused following an investigation, said Bandar police station OC Sanjay Kumar Sinha.

As per the case dossier, on 26 July, Marshal Agrovet Chemical Industries Ltd imported five tonnes of Bti from China, which was released from the Chattogram Customs House following payment of duty by local C&F agents. But the Customs authorities could not immediately verify the licence and other submissions of the importer at that time.

On 21 August, Chattogram Customs House sent a letter to the Department of Agricultural Extension asking to scrutinise the documents filed by Marshal Agrovet.

Several discrepancies were evident as the Customs received a reply to the letter on 22 August.

Following the filing of the case by Chattogram Customs, The Business Standard could not reach C&F agent Tivoli enterprise' proprietor Biswanath Karmakar for his comments immediately as his family picked up the phone call and said that Biswanath was at hospital for treatment and unable to talk.

Earlier, on 21 August, Dhaka North filed a case at Gulshan police station against the chairman, managing director, and a director of Marshal Agrovet and a Chinese national over the alleged fraudulence in importing Bti.