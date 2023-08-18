Irregularities in Bti import: Dhaka North blacklists Marshal Agrovet, plans to sue

The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has blacklisted Marshal Agrovet Chemical Industries Ltd for alleged fraudulence in the import of Bacillus Thuringiensis Israelensis (Bti) pesticide for mosquito control.

The city corporation is also preparing to sue the chemical supplier over the matter, DNCC Chief Executive Officer Md Selim Reza confirmed to The Business Standard.

He said a three-member committee, with DNCC Additional Chief Engineer Mohammad Sharif Uddin as the head, has been formed to investigate the alleged irregularity by Marshal Agrovet.

The probe committee has been asked to submit a report within 10 working days.

The development comes only days after Dhaka North decided to refrain from applying the biological solution Bti for dengue control, following allegations of fraud in larvicide imports.

The importing contractor, Marshal Agrovet, had claimed that the pesticide originates from Singapore's Best Chemical Co (S) Pte Ltd.

However, denying the claim, the Singaporean company posted a rebuttal on its official Facebook page, and warned of legal action against those misusing their credentials. They insist the insecticide wasn't imported from Singapore.

Dhaka North City Corporation sent a letter to Marshal Agrovet seeking explanation over the issue on 14 August.

In response to the letter, the chemical supplier said they imported the Bti supplied through a China-based company.

However, the importer failed to provide required documents to back their statement, which prompted authorities to reject their explanation and ultimately blacklist it.

Besides, Dhaka North has also cancelled the purchase order for the imported Bti.

According to officials of the Dhaka North, the city corporation authorised Marshal Agrovet to import Bti from Singapore, India, Malaysia, the United States or an European Union member states after it won the contract.

However, later, it was also revealed that Marshal Agrovet doesn't even have a licence to make such a purchase.

But it claimed to have purchased Bti worth over Tk53 lakh from Singapore's Best Chemical Company PT Limited.