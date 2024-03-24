Nor'wester accompanied by hailstorm, lightning awakens Dhaka dwellers late at night

Photo: Collected from Faceboo

A nor'wester accompanied by hailstorms and lightning passed through the capital around 2:30am today (24 March).

With hailstones the size of cricket balls in some places, the nor'wester lasted almost an hour.

Photos of residents holding hailstones were being circulated on social media. Many reported waking up with sudden noise of hailstones dropping on their windows.

Many other districts in the country, including Cumilla, Narsingdi, Narayanganj and Mymensingh, experienced the same.

The Met Office previously predicted thundershowers with temporary gusty winds in some places in the country today.