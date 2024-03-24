Nor'wester accompanied by hailstorm, lightning awakens Dhaka dwellers late at night

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 March, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2024, 10:05 am

Many other districts in the country, including Cumilla, Narsingdi, Narayanganj and Mymensingh, experienced the same.

A nor'wester accompanied by hailstorms and lightning passed through the capital around 2:30am today (24 March).

With hailstones the size of cricket balls in some places, the nor'wester lasted almost an hour.

Photos of residents holding hailstones were being circulated on social media. Many reported waking up with sudden noise of hailstones dropping on their windows.

The Met Office previously predicted thundershowers with temporary gusty winds in some places in the country today.

 

 

 

