Rain likely in Ctg, Sylhet

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places in the next 24 hours from 9am today.

"Severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Chuadanga and Bagerhat and mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, rest part of Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and it may abate from some places. Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country," a weather bulletin said.

Country's maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 40.6 degrees Celsius at Chuadanga and the minimum temperature today was 20.2 degrees Celsius at Nikli.

The sun sets at 6:21pm today and rises at 5:34am tomorrow in the capital.