Rain likely in Ctg, Sylhet

Environment

BSS
17 April, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 02:02 pm

Related News

Rain likely in Ctg, Sylhet

BSS
17 April, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 02:02 pm
Rain drops on a window shield. Photo: Collected
Rain drops on a window shield. Photo: Collected

Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with hails at isolated places in the next 24 hours from 9am today.

"Severe heat wave is sweeping over the districts of Chuadanga and Bagerhat and mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, rest part of Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and it may abate from some places. Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country," a weather bulletin said.

Country's maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 40.6 degrees Celsius at Chuadanga and the minimum temperature today was 20.2 degrees Celsius at Nikli.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The sun sets at 6:21pm today and rises at 5:34am tomorrow in the capital.

Top News

rain / Storm / heat wave

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Attendees walk past signage for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings outside the IMF HQ in Washington, DC on 15 April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Bretton Woods institutions we need

3h | Panorama
Eco Network collaborated with ethnic minority community of Bandarban and installed solar power plants to promote renewable energy. PHOTO: COURTESY

Meet the trailblazing Bangladeshi ‘Diana Legacy Award’ winners

4h | Pursuit
A customer looks at liquor bottles for purchase at a store in Gurugram, India on 11 December 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Young adults are drinking less in global north, but more in global south

4h | Panorama
While many big eateries have come and gone, Sajna has maintained its brand value in Dhaka’s landscape. The restaurant is not afraid to experiment and likes to play around with the menu. PHOTOS: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Sajna: The secret ingredient to keeping a restaurant lively over 3 decades

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Oil prices could see ‘super spike well above $100’

Oil prices could see ‘super spike well above $100’

1h | Videos
Monthly income of Lakh taka by selling memories

Monthly income of Lakh taka by selling memories

2h | Videos
1500 women of Trishal are self-reliant by designing clothes

1500 women of Trishal are self-reliant by designing clothes

26m | Videos
Two women's YouTube channel is making technology easy

Two women's YouTube channel is making technology easy

3h | Videos